Entertainment

Two West Cork families to compete for Ireland's Fittest Family title

October 28th, 2026 10:19 AM

By Chris Benn

Two West Cork families to compete for Ireland's Fittest Family title Image
The Collins family from Skibbereen. From left; Frankie, Noel, Donncha O'Callaghan, Jason and Grainne. Credit: irelandsfittestfamily instagram

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Two West Cork families are set to compete for the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family in the 14th season of the show.

 

The McCourt family from Innishannon will take on the competition under the tutelage of former camogie player Anna Geary. In 2022, the McCourt family WhatsApp Group was titled The Fittest Family, and now they’ll finally be able to put their hypothesis to the test.

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The team is made up of dad Morgan, daughter Lauren and sons Callum and Harry, all of whom are fitness mad and involved in hockey, athletics and rugby in the Bandon area.

The McCourt family from Innishannon. From left Morgan, Harry, Anna McGeary, Lauren and Callum. Credit: irelandsfittestfamily instagram

The Collins family from Skibbereen will also compete for this year’s title and the €15,000 prize that accompanies it. Coached by former Munster rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan, Noel, Jason, Frankie and Grainne will be looking to claim top honours.

 

They are involved in the local fitness scene in Skibbereen as member of O’Donovan Rossa GAA, and recently took part in the Run Skibb event this summer.

 

The West Cork families won’t have far to travel as this year’s Ireland’s Fittest Family begins at Haulbowline Naval Base in Cork, with the first episode airing on Sunday November 1 on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.

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