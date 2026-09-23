Courcey Rovers camogie star Linda Collins on county semi-final

ON THIS week’s podcast, we are joined by Courcey Rovers’ Linda Collins as they prepare for a SE Systems Cork senior camogie semi-final against Blackrock this Sunday (2pm) in MTU Cork.

Collins is only back from her travels abroad this year and has already impressed in a campaign where the Ballinspittle club have won four games on the trot.

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In their 5-14 to 0-16 quarter-final win over St Catherine’s, Collins struck an astonishing 4-5 from play.

Courceys are strong in other areas too as Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating and Jacinta Crowley provide more quality.

The club are on the hunt for their first final appearance since they won the championship in 2020 but before that Collins joined us on the podcast.

Also on the show, we look back at a great weekend of hurling for Barryroe and Argideen Rangers as well as looking forward to huge football quarter-final ties involving Newcestown, Clonakilty, Carbery, St Finbarr’s, Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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