West Cork artists, festivals and community groups to benefit from 2027 arts funding

West Cork artists, arts organisations, festivals, community groups and other creatives can apply for the council's 2027 arts funding from next week.

Cork County Council's arts grant programme will support projects, activities and events taking place across the county next year, with a focus on showcasing homegrown art, public participation and strengthening local cultural life.

Dedicated Irish-language funding will back creative initiatives that encourage participation through Irish.

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County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: “Each year, Cork County Council’s arts funding schemes support an extraordinary range of creative projects that enrich the cultural life of our towns, villages and communities.”

He added Cork's creatives and their achievements demonstrate the vital role the arts play in enhancing well-being, inspiring creativity and building vibrant communities.

“I encourage anyone with a strong artistic idea or project to explore the opportunities available and apply.”

Alongside the Arts Grant Scheme, the Small Capital Investment Scheme helps arts organisations upgrade venues and purchase equipment.

The Artist in the Community Scheme supports partnerships between professional artists and local communities, while the Creative Communities Scheme funds larger collaborative projects that widen access to the arts.

Professional artists can also apply for bursaries and residencies to support new work, research, collaboration and professional development.

Online applications for funding open on November 2 and close on December 11.

Guidelines, forms and scheme details are available on the council's website.

For Arts Grants queries, you can email [email protected] or call 021-4346210.