Star Sport Podcast

CORK V MAYO REVIEW: John Hayes on Cork’s All-Ireland SFC exit

July 1st, 2026 4:38 PM

By Southern Star Team

CORK V MAYO REVIEW: John Hayes on Cork’s All-Ireland SFC exit Image

Share this article

ON THIS week’s podcast, we look back on Cork’s All-Ireland SFC exit at the hands of Mayo in last Saturday’s quarter-final in Croke Park.

Star Sport columnist John Hayes reflects on what was a disappointing day for John Cleary’s side after a largely positive season leading up to the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussed is Cork’s wides, a missed opportunity and what they need to do next year.

Also on the show, we look ahead to the Cork minors’ All-Ireland final against Tyrone this Sunday (2pm) in Newbridge.

There is a lot of West Cork representation on the team and Keith Ricken’s side have won every game up to now.

They will hope to finish off their season and the Cork inter-county football campaign on a high.

The hurlers are in All-Ireland SHC semi-final action against Galway this Saturday (3.30pm) in Croke Park while the camogie team are into the semi-finals after defeating Waterford.

We welcomed RunSkibb’s Jonathan Davis into Star HQ this week too to tell us all about the event and how people can sign up.

Learn more here: https://runskibb.itsyourrace.com/register/ 

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

 

 

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community. 

For more visit www.accesscu.ie

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended