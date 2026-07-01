CORK V MAYO REVIEW: John Hayes on Cork’s All-Ireland SFC exit

ON THIS week’s podcast, we look back on Cork’s All-Ireland SFC exit at the hands of Mayo in last Saturday’s quarter-final in Croke Park.

Star Sport columnist John Hayes reflects on what was a disappointing day for John Cleary’s side after a largely positive season leading up to the game.

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Discussed is Cork’s wides, a missed opportunity and what they need to do next year.

Also on the show, we look ahead to the Cork minors’ All-Ireland final against Tyrone this Sunday (2pm) in Newbridge.

There is a lot of West Cork representation on the team and Keith Ricken’s side have won every game up to now.

They will hope to finish off their season and the Cork inter-county football campaign on a high.

The hurlers are in All-Ireland SHC semi-final action against Galway this Saturday (3.30pm) in Croke Park while the camogie team are into the semi-finals after defeating Waterford.

We welcomed RunSkibb’s Jonathan Davis into Star HQ this week too to tell us all about the event and how people can sign up.

Learn more here: https://runskibb.itsyourrace.com/register/

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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