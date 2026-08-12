Ger McCarthy reflects on Cork’s All-Ireland camogie victory

ON THIS week’s podcast, we are joined by friend of the show Ger McCarthy after a great week for Cork camogie.

The Rebels beat Galway 2-14 to 0-19 with Saoirse McCarthy and Orlaith Cahalane getting the vital goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their 31st All-Ireland title in their history, they also claimed a third triumph in four years and denied Galway the back to back.

This was achieved with a young team however. A side that had lost four of their first six games in 2026.

Credit to Ger Manley though who steered the ship towards a winning campaign.

Ger, who was at the game, chats about the significance of the win, key players such as Saoirse McCarthy, Millie Condon, Libby Coppinger and Ashling Thompson and what the ceiling is for this superb group of players.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie https://accesscu.ie/