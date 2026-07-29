Cork minor LGFA manager Kieran O’Shea on All-Ireland U18A victory

ON THIS week’s podcast, we chat to Cork minor LGFA manager Kieran O’Shea following the young Rebels’ ZuCar All-Ireland U18A victory.

They saw off Roscommon 0-11 to 0-7 in O’Connor Park, Tullamore to seal a second All-Ireland title in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

From West Cork’s perspective, Clonakilty goalkeeper Róisín Duggan had a fine game, Kinsale’s Anna Kelleher was solid at corner back as was her club-mate, Caoimhe O’Donnell.

Castlehaven’s Ellen Connolly made a positive contribution while Áine Kearney (Kinsale) also impressed off the bench.

Evelyn McCarthy (Bandon), Hannah Deasy (Kinsale), Katie Murphy (Rosscarbery) and Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers) were also around the panel.

Also on the show, we look back at Cork progressing to their sixth All-Ireland camogie in succession after a 2-16 to 0-17 victory over Tipperary.

West Cork natives Libby Coppinger and Millie Condon put in starring displays.

In the club scene, we reflect on wins for Clonakilty, Newcestown, Castlehaven, Adrigole and Kilmacabea.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie https://accesscu.ie/