Motorsport Ireland asked to learn from mistakes at rally in which Drimoleague driver died

MOTORSPORT Ireland (MSI) has been asked to ‘learn from mistakes’ made at a forestry rally in which Drimoleague driver Eoin McCarthy (22) died.

BY OLIVIA KELLEHER

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A verdict of accidental death was recorded at the inquest of the talented sportsman who died on February 20th, 2022 following an accident at the Killarney Forestry Rally in Castleisland, Co Kerry.

Eoin, who was described as a ‘beloved son and brother’, suffered a global brain injury due to a cardiac arrest after he was submerged in water upside down. He was trapped underwater in the crashed car for a period of five to six minutes

His navigator and co-driver Daniel O’Brien, from Dripsey, was praised for his valiant efforts to free Eoin from the car after the accident which occurred at the fourth stage of the rally amid heavy rain and wind.

The event took place two days after Storm Eunice which was the subject of a Status Red weather warning. There was no mobile coverage at the stage of the rally at which the crash occurred which resulted in delays in communication at the scene.

The inquest heard that that MSI had failed to assign a designated area in which the air ambulance should land in the event of an emergency at the rally.

Evidence was also given that the ambulance carrying Daniel O’Brien landed on its side whilst a second ambulance was unable to pass the stranded vehicle.

The inquest at Cork Coroner’s Court heard that that at the time of the accident volunteers had not been trained on the protocols involved in reacting to a situation which involved the deployment of the air ambulance.

Barrister for the McCarthy family, Derek Ryan, BL, made a series of submissions to Coroner Philip Comyn about possible recommendations in the case.

He said that MSI should require that every safety plan going forward identifies fast flowing water hazards, bridges, culverts, water courses, drops, embankments and fast flowing water hazards.

He also called for the introduction of a mandatory adverse weather protocol amid some confusion as to when exactly an event should be cancelled amid inclement weather.

Barrister Beibhinn Murphy representing MSI said that a number of the recommendations suggested by Ryan had already been implemented following the tragedy.

The family had urged Coroner Philip Comyn to record a verdict of misadventure in the case. The coroner described rallying as ‘an exciting and exhilarating sport’. However, he said that it involved a degree of risk.

He will consider the recommendations sought by the family in the coming days.

Speaking after the inquest Eoin’s sister Rachel McCarthy said that the family’s sincere hope was that MSI ‘learn from the mistakes of the past’ and ‘fully implement any of the Coroner’s recommendations without further delay’.

Full story in next week’s Southern Star.