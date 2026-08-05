CORK V GALWAY PREVIEW: RTÉ camogie analyst Elaine Aylward previews the All-Ireland senior camogie final

ON THIS week’s podcast, we welcome on Kilkenny camogie legend and RTÉ analyst Elaine Aylward to look ahead to this year’s All-Ireland senior final between Cork and Galway.

The decider takes place this Sunday (4.15pm) in Croke Park.

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The Rebels are aiming to win a third title in four years but it’s a Galway team that stopped their three in a row charge in 2025 that stand in their way.

Ger Manley’s Rebels had a difficult start to the year but four All-Ireland series wins on the trot has brought confidence into the panel.

This is also the third time in succession where the final has been contested by the two counties. Indicating their dominance in camogie.

Aylward talks tactics, key players and narratives going into Sunday’s hotly anticipated decider.

Also on the show, we reflect on a weekend of hurling where Kilbrittain, Bandon, Argideen Rangers and Barryroe earned crucial victories.

In the Carbery junior A championship, two opening day shocks have thrown the competition wide open.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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