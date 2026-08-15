Robbie McQueen strikes twice to secure Michael Cronin Cup for Drinagh Rangers

Drinagh Rangers 2

Clonakilty AFC 0

DRINAGH Rangers claimed the first silverware of the new West Cork League season with a 2-0 victory over Clonakilty AFC in the Michael Cronin Cup final at Lyre last Sunday.

The traditional WCL curtain raiser saw last season’s Premier Division, Parkway Hotel-Maybury Coaches Cup and Beamish Cup treble-winners defeat league runners-up Clonakilty AFC.

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Robert O’Regan’s side began 2026/27 where they left off their previous all-conquering campaign.

Victory over their great rivals was achieved thanks to a brace of Robbie McQueen goals. Following a scoreless first half, the Rangers midfielder opened the scoring after 51 minutes.

A flurry of substitutes and yellow cards blighted a disjointed second period. It took a second McQueen goal to seal Drinagh’s 2-0 success in the 98th minute.

McQueen’s brace helped deliver another piece of West Cork League silverware to the Canon Crowley Park club.

‘I was happy enough with our overall performance,’ Drinagh Rangers manager Robert O’Regan told The Southern Star.

‘We were missing a couple of lads alright but I suppose every team is the same at this time of the year. To be fair, the lads who came in did a super job. A lot of last year’s fringe players put in decent displays.

‘I was happy with most things we did but, like every year, we still have a bit of improving to do.

‘I said to the boys afterwards that we need to keep this going now, week after week. We need to improve every week. There is still a lot of improving to do.

‘It is a great start. This is a trophy that, I don’t know how long ago it is since we last won it (Michael Cronin Cup), maybe over five years.’

O’Regan is not setting any immediate goals for his Drinagh Rangers squad and wants to take things one game at a time.

‘I never set targets,’ O’Regan stated. ‘The only thing we should be thinking about is the next game. Our next game is against Aultagh Celtic B in a couple of weeks. That will be our only focus for now.’

A first competitive outing for newly amalgamated Clonakilty AFC (formerly Clonakilty Soccer Club) ended in defeat despite a spirited effort.

‘We were down six starters today,’ Clonakilty manager John Leahy said. ‘So we gave a few young lads a go to see how they would get on. In fairness, we played a great first half. Drinagh got that crucial first goal but the lads battled on.’

Drinagh Rangers: P McCarthy, D McCarthy (captain), J Collins, D O’Donovan, R McQueen, T McQueen, C Fitzpatrick, M Hennigan, P Hegarty, B (H) O’Driscoll, H Carey.

Subs: E Hurley, S Calnan, G Connolly, D Fernandes.

Clonakilty AFC: A O’Regan, C O’Mahony, R Henry (captain), F O’Mahony, C McKahey, J O’Donovan, M Irwin, J Wycherley, J Minihane, J Deegan, J Leahy.

Subs: A O’Regan, C Collins, S Hughes, A Ward, J O’Crowley, M Shorten, J Calnan,

Referee: N O’Donovan.