Bay Rovers U14s maintain pursuit of Drinagh Rangers in U14 Schoolgirls Premier League

BAY Rovers and Drinagh Rangers were amongst the winners in the latest round of SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U14 Schoolgirls fixtures.

A handful of matches were completed during a quiet week in the region’s schoolgirls age-grade.

Drinagh Rangers leapfrogged Dunmanway Town to the summit of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League thanks to a third victory of the season.

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The Canon Crowley Park side hosted Clonakilty AFC and two talented teams delivered a five-goal thriller.

Holly Connolly Jeffrey continued her excellent individual campaign with a brace of goals to edge Drinagh 2-0 ahead at the break. Credit to Clonakilty, who fought back and levelled matters via Lucy Harrington and Vlada Berdysheva strikes.

A draw looked likely until Holly Connolly Jeffrey completed her hat-trick to seal a 3-2 Rangers win.

That result has Drinagh sitting top of the table on ten points. Dunmanway Town are two behind with third-placed Clonakilty AFC trailing the leaders by four.

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Bay Rovers moved within five points of U14 Schoolgirls Championship pacesetters Togher Celtic last Friday evening.

The Kealkill side travelled to Riverside Athletic and registered another impressive victory to keep pace with the league leaders.

Suzanna Mae Kingston-Fitzgerald opened the scoring and Bay held that lead until the interval.

Three second half goals copper fastened Rovers’ latest win. An Issy Ross free kick and Libby Hicks brace sealed a deserved 4-0 success. Eve Hurley, Libby Hicks, Suzanna Mae Kingston-Fitzgerald and Asta Kaktaviciute stood out for Bay.

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U16 Schoolgirls Premier League leaders Drinagh Rangers received a walkover from Castlelack.

That outcome maintained the Canon Crowley Park side’s unblemished record atop the division after four rounds of games. Sullane remain hot on Drinagh’s heels however, sitting in second place and only three points behind.

First placed Dunmanway Town and second placed Lyre Rovers are separated by a mere two points in the race to become U15 Schoolgirls Premier League champions.

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No change at the top of the SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Premier League where first placed Drinagh Rangers are still the team to catch.

The Canon Crowley Park club enjoys a two-point lead over Bay Rovers and Riverside Athletic heading into the business end of the season.

Things are just as tight in the SuperValu U13 Schoolgirls Premier League. Beara United’s lead of the division has been whittled down to a single point by Riverside Athletic.