Cork minor football coach Maurice Moore on All-Ireland MFC win

ON THIS week’s podcast, we are joined by Cork minor football coach Maurice Moore following their dramatic All-Ireland MFC victory.

The Rebels beat Tyrone 2-16 to 1-16 in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge, clinching a brilliant triumph.

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It was a memorable day for the Rebels as Alex O’Herlihy and Eoghan Ahern got the crucial goals.

Carbery Rangers man Moore was working with Keith Ricken as the duo collected another All-Ireland underage crown.

Also on the show, we welcome Schull-based harness racing driver Michael O’Mahony to talk about the Red John Memorial Weekend and the opening of the new Lyre raceway track.

We touch on defeats for the Cork hurlers and ladies footballers too.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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