CORK LGFA: Castlehaven to face O'Donovan Rossa in county senior championship

CASTLEHAVEN and O’Donovan Rossa will meet in the 2026 Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA senior football championship.

Group 1 of the top grade will see Clonakilty and Kinsale competing against reigning county champions Éire Óg, St Val’s and Mourneabbey in the opening phase. Clon and Kinsale will clash in Ahamilla in the championship’s opening round on August 16th.

Castlehaven and O’Donovan Rossa are in Group 2 where they will come up against last year’s senior A runners-up Agahda, senior B county winners Glanmire and 2025 intermediate county and Munster champions Naomh Abán.

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The Haven and Rossa’s senior championship West Cork derby is pencilled in for Moneyvohallane on August 23rd.

The top two ranked clubs from each group will contest the senior A county semi-finals while third and fourth from each group will progress to the last four of the senior B championship. Groups 1 and 2’s bottom placed teams will contest a senior relegation play-off.