Cork hurler Darragh Fitzgibbon on returning to action

ON THIS week’s podcast, we chat to Cork senior hurler Darragh Fitzgibbon as he is set to return to action after he had appendicitis.

Eir Ambassador Fitzgibbon is encouraging GAA clubs nationwide to enter the eir Poc Tapa Challenge, where the fastest team wins €5,000 for their club and the chance to play in Croke Park on semi‑final day. To enter, check out eir Ireland on socials.

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As Cork take on Offaly in the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final this Sunday (3.30pm) in Semple Stadium, Thurles, we chat to Fitzgibbon about his recovery, the strength of the Cork panel and the mood following their Munster final defeat to Limerick.

Also in the show, we look back at wins for the Cork LGFA and camogie teams after they saw off Waterford and Tipperary respectively.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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Eir Ambassador Darragh Fitzgibbon is marking eir’s continued support of the All‑Ireland Senior Hurling Championship and the fourth year of the Poc Tapa Challenge, a competition open to every GAA club in the country, where the fastest team wins €5,000 for their club and the chance to play in Croke Park on semi‑final day. To enter, visit @eir.Ireland on Instagram. Eir is recognised by Opensignal as having Ireland’s No.1 5G network coverage.