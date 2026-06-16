CORK FOOTBALL SPECIAL: Reflecting on Cork’s win over Donegal

ON THIS bonus podcast, we reflect on Cork’s memorable win over Donegal to progress to the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

The Rebels produced an incredible 0-17 to 1-13 in Ballybofey to see off the league champions and, according to some, the All-Ireland favourites.

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John Cleary’s team were 1-7 to 0-5 down at half time but produced a battling second half display with some great two-point shooting.

It means the Rebels have a weekend off before they prepare for their quarter-final in Croke Park on the weekend of June 27-28.

On this special podcast, Kieran McCarthy and Matthew Hurley break down the significance of this victory and we have interviews with John Cleary, Ruairí Deane, Patrick Doyle and Conor Corbett.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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