Gardaí investigate road traffic incident at Quarry Road Drimoleague

GARDAÍ are investigating a road traffic incident that occurred at Quarry Road, Drimoleague, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A male, a pedestrian in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries to his legs, but they are not believed to be life threatening.

The man, who lives in the vicinity, was transported to Cork University Hospital.

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An Garda Siochana is conducting inquiries to establish whether the injured party was struck by a passing vehicle.

A garda spokesperson said they have no further information to add at this time.