News

Gardaí investigate road traffic incident at Quarry Road Drimoleague

July 7th, 2026 12:44 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Gardaí investigate road traffic incident at Quarry Road Drimoleague Image

Share this article

GARDAÍ are investigating a road traffic incident that occurred at Quarry Road, Drimoleague, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A male, a pedestrian in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries to his legs, but they are not believed to be life threatening.

The man, who lives in the vicinity, was transported to Cork University Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Garda Siochana is conducting inquiries to establish  whether the injured party was struck by a passing vehicle.

A garda spokesperson said they have no further information to add at this time.

 

 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended