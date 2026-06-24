Interview with Cork GAA Secretary and CEO Kevin O’Donovan

ON THIS week’s podcast, we welcomed Cork GAA Secretary and CEO Kevin O’Donovan into our office in Skibbereen for a chat.

Cork GAA is on a high right now with the hurlers into an All-Ireland semi-final, the footballers in a quarter-final and the minor footballers into the All-Ireland final so this was a good time for Star Sport Editor Kieran McCarthy to catch up with the Kilmeen/Kilbree man.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Donovan also talks about the financial success of recent concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Also on the show, we pay tribute to Phil Healy’s retirement from athletics and reflect on her fantastic career.

John Cleary’s Cork footballers will face Mayo on Saturday in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals, a game that presents a huge opportunity of a first semi-final since 2012.

The Cork minors secured an All-Ireland final by beating Derry and Keith Ricken’s team face Tyrone in the decider.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie