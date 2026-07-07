Uisce Éireann calls on West Cork customers to conserve water

Uisce Éireann is asking customers across West Cork and parts of North Cork to conserve water as increased use during the current spell of warm weather means supplies are being used faster than water can be treated.

While raw water sources remain stable, the level of demand is placing pressure on the treatment process. This means treated water is being used more quickly than it can be produced and stored in local reservoirs.

Customers are being encouraged to reduce usage where possible to allow treated water reservoirs time to recover.

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This will help maintain a consistent supply for homes and businesses across the county.

As a proactive contingency measure to safeguard water supplies during the current period of elevated demand and prolonged dry weather, tankering to the treated water reservoir in Carrignavar will commence today (07 July).

In North Cork, tankering operations will begin in Freemount tomorrow (08 July), while Uisce Éireann continues to closely monitor water levels and network performance at the reservoir on the Ballykenly/Johnstown Scheme. These measures are designed to maintain resilience within the network and help protect supplies for customers across the area.

In West Cork, contingency tankering will also commence tomorrow (08 July) to support the Ardgehane, Reenascreena and Nohoval reservoirs. The additional water supply will provide operational flexibility and help sustain reservoir levels while weather and demand conditions remain under close review.

All contingency measures will remain subject to ongoing assessment, with a further operational review scheduled for Friday, 10 July.

Uisce Éireann is continuing to carefully manage water resources across the region and will take any necessary operational measures to ensure the continued reliability and resilience of water supplies in response to customer demand and prevailing weather conditions.

Niall O’Riordan, Operations Manager, Uisce Éireann urged the community of West Cork and in parts of North Cork to support the conservation measures. 'Periods of warmer weather typically drive higher water demand as more water is used at home, in gardens and across businesses. We are asking customers to support efforts to protect local water supplies by being mindful of their usage and conserving water wherever possible. Water is a precious resource, and small actions can make a significant difference.'

Simple steps at home, in the garden and at work can help protect local water supplies.

'We are asking customers to reduce their usage to give treated water reservoirs time to replenish. Even small changes, when taken across communities, can have a significant impact in maintaining supply for everyone. It’s not always obvious where to start, but simple actions at home and in the garden can make a real difference.'