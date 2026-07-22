CLUB PREVIEW: Micheál O’Sullivan previews the Cork club football championships

ON THIS week’s podcast, we are joined by former Cork and Carbery Rangers player Micheál ‘Haulie’ O’Sullivan in looking ahead to the Cork club football championships that throw-in this week.

In premier senior Castlehaven will once again be part of the ‘big three’ with St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers but can Seanie Cahalane’s men win their third county title in four years?

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Clonakilty face who many perceive as championship dark horses Knocknagree this Saturday but can Martin O’Brien’s team make good on their potential?

Newcestown reached the semi-finals last year and will hope to achieve similar success in 2026.

In senior A, Carbery Rangers, O’Donovan Rossa and Dohenys are all in this championship with Bantry Blues and Castletownbere in premier intermediate.

Intermediate A has Adrigole, Ilen Rovers, Bandon and Gabriel Rangers while premier junior welcomes Kilmacabea to the fray.

It is shaping up to be an interesting season and O’Sullivan gives his thoughts.

Also on the show, we preview Cork’s All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final against Tipperary which is this Saturday (6pm) in Semple Stadium.

Ger Manley’s side are aiming to reach a sixth final in a row and an 11th in 13 years.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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