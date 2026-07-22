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Fota Wildlife Park celebrates rare double birth of critically endangered tiger and lion cubs 

July 22nd, 2026 9:41 AM

By Jackie Keogh

Fota Wildlife Park celebrates rare double birth of critically endangered tiger and lion cubs  Image
OSM PHOTO - 22/07/2026 - REPRO FREE for Editorial Use - Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs on June 16th, to mother Jambi and father Batak, the first time more than one cub has been born in a single litter at the Park. The Cork conservation attraction has also confirmed the arrival of three endangered Asian lion cubs, born on July 1st to mother Arya and father Yali. The latest arrivals add to a significant period of new births at Fota Wildlife Park, which has recently welcomed a critically endangered Nubian giraffe calf, two European bison calves, a François’ langur baby and six meerkat pups. See www.fotawildlife.ie for more. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan / OSM PHOTO

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FOTA Wildlife Park has announced a landmark moment in its conservation breeding work: the birth of two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.

Born on June 16th to mother Jambi and father Batak, this was the first time more than one cub has been born in a single litter at the park.

The Cork conservation attraction has also confirmed the arrival of three endangered Asian lion cubs, born on July 1st to mother Arya and father Yali. The birth marks nine-year-old Arya's second litter with Yali, who is 10 years old.

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The latest arrivals add to a significant period of new births at Fota Wildlife Park, which has recently welcomed a critically endangered Nubian giraffe calf, two European bison calves, a François' langur infant and six meerkat pups.

Sumatran tigers and Asian lions face ongoing threats in the wild, including habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and poaching.

 

 

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