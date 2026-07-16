Barryroe and Carbery player Ryan O’Donovan on Derry Gowen Cup win over Muskerry

ON THIS week’s podcast, we catch up with Barryroe and Carbery player Ryan O’Donovan, who put in a starring display for his division’s win over Muskerry.

In their 2-23 to 2-15 win in the divisions/colleges premier senior football championship decider at Páirc Uí Rinn, he scored 0-8 as he top scored.

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Gene O’Donovan’s side face UCC for a chance to play in the premier senior quarter-finals alongside the club teams.

O’Donovan also played in Barryroe’s 1-15 to 1-13 win over Ballinora in the county hurling league Division 7 final within the next 24 hours, where he scored 1-2 off the bench.

Barryroe have another county league final this Saturday against Charleville (7.30pm) in St Vincent's in the junior A football decider.

O’Donovan also talks about the benefits that Ibane Gaels has had on his career.

Also on the show, we look back at the Clona Milk Carbery U21A quarter-finals where Dohenys, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty and Castlehaven progressed.

We have footage from Clon’s win over O’Donovan Rossa too.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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