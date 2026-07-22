A planned water outage is scheduled for Skibbereen today, Wednesday July 22nd, from 1pm to 5pm to facilitate new service connections for customers as part of the Riverdale Backyard Service Replacement project. Customers directly impacted by these works have already been notified by letter in advance. And a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
Scheduled water outage for parts of Skibbereen today
July 22nd, 2026 11:52 AM
By Jackie Keogh
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