HOUSE OF THE WEEK: On the waterfront

Panoramic ocean views with plenty of charm

DIRK Cove is a hidden gem, a secluded haven in the heart of West Cork yet just a 12-minute drive from Clonakilty.

It’s here you will find a charming three-bed waterside residence which has come to the market guiding at €595,000.

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The 900sqft property boasts panoramic, uninterrupted views from the Red Strand Beach out beyond the Galley Head towards the ocean. The house is a two-minute walk from Dirk slipway, an ideal starting point for a day’s fishing or sailing.

The residence sits on a 1.2-acre plot with a large gorse-filled hill behind the house ripe for further usage or cultivation. It extends to the shoreline however would require further works for ease of safe access.

Most rooms have direct coastal views and the layout is tailored to take full advantage of light and views.

The open-plan reception/sitting room/kitchen area, with cast iron solid fuel stove, is ideally suited to entertaining and modern living. A set of sliding doors open out on to the terrace for long summer alfresco dining.

Two of the three bedrooms, which are all doubles, enjoy views out over the bay.

A large natural stone finished patio area located on the southern side of the house is a sun trap and perfect spot for barbecues with its elevated position offering both bay views and privacy.

Selling agents Hodnett Forde, Clonakilty, said viewing is highly recommended.