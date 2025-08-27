Carbery U21 football finals build-up

ON THIS week's podcast, we have interviews with players and coaches before the Clóna Milk Carbery U21 football finals that are happening this weekend.

Bantry Blues face Ibane Gaels in the A final on Friday, the B final will be contested by St Colums and Ahán Gaels on Saturday while the C decider pits Clann na nGael against Ilen Rovers this Sunday.

All three encounters will show the skills of the best young players in the region and Kieran McCarthy caught with players and personnel from the competing teams, Paddy Cronin from Bantry, Tomás Ó Buachalla from Ibane, Colm Cronin from Colums, Kieran Fleming from Ahán, Timmy McCarthy from Ilen and Ciarán O'Regan from Clann na nGael.

Also on the show, we look back at round two of the county football championships where there were wins for Castlehaven, Newcestown and Adrigole but concern for Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers and Dohenys.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

