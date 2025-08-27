A naturally occurring phenomena known as ‘Red Tide’ has returned to West Cork.

People unfamiliar with the red or brown seawater discolouration would be forgiven if they thought they were witnessing some form of pollution event.

What it is, in fact, is the mortalities of marine organisms including pacific oysters, cockles and lugworms have been reported along the west and northwest coast, particularly all along Dunmanus Bay.

Samples analysed by the Marine Institute this week have identified an algal bloom, or red tide, of a microscopic planktonic species called Karenia mikimotoi.

This organism has no impact on human health and is not uncommon in Irish coastal waters at this time of the year.

The bloom typically starts in offshore waters and is transported into the coastal zone by ocean currents.

Developments of the current bloom are under continuous surveillance and are being updated daily on the Marine Institute website.

Karenia mikimotoi has a widespread distribution and blooms have been recorded in many locations worldwide. It was first recorded in Irish coastal waters in 1976 when it bloomed extensively on the southeast coast.

The exact geographic location of the blooms has varied from year–to-year but in the main they have been recorded in the southeast, southwest and northwest coasts.

Retired TV executive, Bob Miller, and others living on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula have shared photographs of the dense bloom of bioluminescent plankton, that can cause the reddish discoloration of the water during the day and a dazzling blue glow at night when disturbed. This light is a chemical reaction, where the organisms emit light as a predator avoidance mechanism.