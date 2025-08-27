Irish Loose Covers brings something very special to West Cork

IRISH Loose Covers is bringing something very special to West Cork homes and businesses: cloth fabric covers for your furniture.

Irish Loose Covers brings years of expertise that is delivered to you as a unique bespoke product.

John Breen’s company has been in the business for decades and, after a series of enquiries from repeat customers in the area, people in West Cork will soon be experiencing this rejuvenating service that’s the optimum solution for keeping your best furniture at its very best.

“We’re making customised covers for furniture for 44 years,” says John.

“We’re a very small family business and we offer a nationwide service. Most of our business is via word-of-mouth.”

That word has now reached West Cork and is spreading, with a noticeable pick-up in enquiries from the area in the last year or so, according to John.

On their website (irishloosecovers.com), people can begin their journey, from where John will use his vast experience to help them choose the best option for their furniture.

The quality and design of the covers make them the ultimate solution to keeping good furniture looking great.

John’s immense experience stretches back to a time when he was making furniture for shops.

John feels he is in a niche market because every job is unique and his covers are customized to each furniture piece, he says: “Everything changes…you have one type of furniture, somebody else has another.

You want one type of finish, the next person wants different fabric.

The end result is that it protects your good furniture. You can easily zip off the cover, put it in the washing machine – on a cool wash at 20° using a detergent that will work with that.

People have to be conscious when looking to dry clean the covers because at times they can shrink and are advised to talk to their dry cleaner first for the best possible result.

The word is out in West Cork now – Irish Loose Covers’ removable washable covers will not only fit your furniture, but also your lifestyle and budget, all while enhancing and protecting for years to come. (See irishloosecovers.com)