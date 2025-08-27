Join in the session

If you’ve ever wanted your own party piece, or to add to your repertoire of song, or simply just learn how to participate in a music session, then this new community music project is for you.

2025 is the second year of the ‘Party Piece’, a series of relaxed and free music sessions, for everyone, in which people get a chance to play the music that’s closest to their heart.

Each week, an ‘anchor musician’ will help those to learn, or remember, the tunes they love.

Anyone who comes along is encouraged to bring any instrument they might have, but this is not necessary.

Led by Kevin McNally, the scheme has its roots in The Clonakilty International Guitar Festival and the West Cork Feelgood Festival.

The anchor musicians include prominent local artists Oisín Walsh-Peelo, Liz Clarke, Eithne O’Mahony, Jim Murray and Justin Grounds.

In 2024, funding was secured for the project under the Creative Communities Scheme; this year is the second in a three-year term.

Last year’s residency was in Bantry, Clonakilty and Sherkin Island. Abair Amhrán is the name of the Irish-language element of the initiative, and it has been operating with great support in Skibbereen and Oileán Chléire.

Each session invites singers to share their own Irish songs and learn new ones under the guidance of Eithne O’Mahony from the Muskerry Gaeltacht.

From lullabies to worksongs to love songs, you’ll be surprised how much Irish you pick up on the way.

This autumn, Party Piece and Abair Amhrán will run in Adrigole and Drimoleague, as well as on Sherkin and Oileán Chléire. Adrigole Sessions are every Wednesday at 11am at the Caha Centre throughout September and October.

Drimoleague Sessions are every second Wednesday in the Parish Hall at 4pm beginning on September 17th, while Sherkin sessions will coincide monthly with the Thursday Coffee Morning.

Abair Amhrán will visit Oileán Chléire on September 15th and 29th, and on Oct 6th and 20th. On Sunday October 12th at 7pm there will be a special edition of Abair Amhrán in Levis in Ballydehob.

Participants will learn some songs in Irish, and then get to sing them to the live backing of the classical string orchestra The Vespertine Ensemble.