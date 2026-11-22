FIONA Everard further cemented her status as one of Ireland's leading cross country athletes with another commanding display to retain her senior women's title.

The Bandon AC athlete crossed the line in 25:44 to claim her third national senior cross country crown in four years, becoming the first woman to successfully defend the title since Shona Heaslip in 2016 and 2017.

Everard, who also won the championship in 2023, arrived in strong form following her victory at October's Autumn Open Cross Country on the same course and delivered another assured performance to take gold at the 123.ie National Cross Country Championships at the Sport Ireland Campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) improved on her third-place finish from last year to claim silver in 26:03, while Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin AC) stepped up from last year's U23 podium to secure senior bronze in 26:06.

Speaking after her victory, Everard admitted that the prospect of defending her title had brought additional pressure.

‘I really wanted to win and probably put more pressure on myself than previous years. The crowds out there were amazing and I tried to enjoy it out there and have fun and take it in.

‘I reminded myself that before I won in Gowran I felt I couldn't get a consistent year, I was constantly getting injured, so I think that's what I've been most proud of – to be healthy and to be able to come back to do the training and be able to show up and to be in contention.’