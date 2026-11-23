AN ALLEGED cattle rustler charged with stealing cattle worth more than €50,000 last year has had 30 new charges brought against him.

Colm Dineen (32), of Cappaghmore, Ballydehob, appeared at Cloankilty District Court this week.

Mr Dineen was arrested and charged on November 17 with eleven alleged thefts, ten burglaries and nine criminal damage matters.

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Det Gavin Barry gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said the accused made no reply to any of the charges.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that he is to be sent forward for trial for the alleged offences on a signed plea.

Defence solicitor Flor Murphy applied to have the current bail conditions extended to the new charges.

Mr Murphy also applied for disclosure of all the evidence the State has on his client. Judge Joanne Carroll granted disclosure and remanded the defendant on continuing bail, extending bail to the new charges.

Mr Dineen will appear at Clonakilty District Court on January 19 to indicate whether a book of evidence will be required of if he choses to go forward for trial on a plea of guilty.

The prosecution also applied to amend charge sheets relating to earlier alleged offences.

Judge Joanne Carroll amended the number of cattle on one charge sheet from eight to nine, a total of six Friesian heifers and three Aberdeen Angus.

She also approved an amendment of the value of the cattle from €12,000 to €13,400.

She also approved the name of an additional injured party to be added so it included both Patrick and Kevin O’Donovan.

The defence had no objection to any of the amendments, the court heard.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.