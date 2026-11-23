‘I LEFT everything I had out there. I had no more in me when I finished, which is a nice feeling when you know that you couldn’t have run any faster,’ says Dullea, reflecting on his first time running for Ireland.

It’s a race, and a day, the Skibbereen AC runner will never forget.

Lining up with the Ireland men’s 50-54 team that competed at the British & Irish Masters Cross-Country at Abbotstown, it was a dream come true for Dullea – his first time in a green vest.

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There were nerves beforehand, but by the start of the race he was ready to let it all out on the course. And he did, helping a dominant Irish team win their event, as the five Irish runners finished in the top seven, Dullea crossing the finish line after the eight-kilometre race in 27:55.

‘It’s about getting 100 per cent out of yourself, and if that is good enough on the day, brilliant,’ he says.

‘Before I started, I would have been disappointed if, even if I was higher up in the field, I knew that I hadn’t run my best race.

‘But when I know I ran the best possible race I could run – because I’m normally very critical of myself – I’d be the first person to tell myself where I went wrong or if I didn’t pace it correctly.

‘That was the main thing I was pleased with, that I ran a really good race. I probably put in one of the best cross-country performances I've had so far, which was just a lovely time to turn up and put in that performance.’

Dullea (50) was joined on the Irish men’s 50-54 by Brian McElvanna, Declan Reed, Ruben Bartlelink and Paul Fleming.

The group’s heroics also helped Ireland win the overall championship across all age grades, finishing just two points ahead of England – points are allocated by finishing positions in a race. It’s just the third time Ireland have won this title in 37 years, and to claim gold on home soil made it even more special.

‘The way it works is that you have different age categories, from 35 upwards – 35 to 40, 40 to 45, 50 and so on, all the way up to 80. I was running in the 50 to 55 category,’ Dullea explains.

Dullea was pleased, too, with how his race unfolded.

‘It’s all about pacing. I didn’t get sucked into the mayhem at the start,’ he says.

‘Even though I took off quickly, I held a very consistent speed throughout and I didn’t fade at any point. I was actually able to turn up the pace another bit for the last kilometre and a half, and I was able to sprint the last 500 metres in, which is the ideal way to finish out in cross-country.’

Following in the footsteps of another Skibbereen AC athlete, Tommy Murphy from Drinagh, who represented Ireland at the same championships around 20 years ago, is another source of pride for Dullea.

There’s no rest, though. He was training on Sunday morning, logging an eight-mile recovery run as his attention turns to the Munster Masters at the end of the month in Dungarvan. And he’s looking forward to it, with an extra pep in his step.