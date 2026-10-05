St Mary’s v Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas in Carbery junior A hurling final

St Mary’s and Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas will clash in the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship final in Dunmanway on Sunday, October 18th, at 3pm.

In the semi-finals over the weekend, 2024 champions Mathúnas dethroned reigning Carbery kings Ballinascarthy after winning their semi-final 2-16 to 1-14 in Ballinacarriga.

In a tight game, Mathúnas started fast before Bal came back, before Caolán O’Donovan came up trumps for the winners in the last quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the other semi-final, St Mary’s kept their double dreams alive when they beat Bandon 1-15 to 0-17 after extra-time, with Jason Collins scoring the crucial goal for the Saints.

For full reports and reaction from both semi-finals, don’t miss Thursday’s Star Sport.