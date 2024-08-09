Skibbereen Rowing Club confirms date for Olympic homecoming

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club's Olympic Homecoming for its four Paris 2024 Olympians, including gold medallists Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, will take place on Sunday afternoon, September 1st.

The promises to be a magical occasion as the club's four Olympians - O'Donovan, McCarthy, Aoife Casey and Emily Hegarty - as well as coach Dominic Casey will all take centre stage in their hometown.

More details on the big event to follow, but as double gold medallist Fintan McCarthy told this week's Star Sport Podcast, he can't wait.