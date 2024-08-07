OLYMPIC PODCAST! Fintan McCarthy on winning gold in Paris!

WE have a very special treat for Southern Star fans as we caught up with two-time Olympic gold medallist Fintan McCarthy to chat about his experiences at the Paris Games.

One-half of the dominant Irish lightweight men’s double alongside Paul O’Donovan, Fintan reflects on the A final, the build-up, sharing the moment with his family and friends, and the celebrations in Paris.

Watch above or on our YouTube channel and don't forget to pick up this week's Southern Star for our exclusive Olympic coverage and more in stores Thursday!

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.