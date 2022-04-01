Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy crowned 2021 West Cork Sports Stars of the Year

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

OLYMPIC gold medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were crowned the 2021 West Cork Sports Stars of the Year at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Friday night.

The Skibbereen rowers were simply irresistible last year as together, in the Irish men’s lightweight, they won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

This was Ireland’s first-ever Olympic rowing gold medal.

Paul and Fintan also won European gold in 2021 to add to their 2019 World gold. Together, this dream team won every international race in the Irish double last year.

They were also crowned the Men’s Crew of the Year gong at the 2021 World Rowing Awards.

This is the second time Paul has won the West Cork Sports Star of the Year Award, having picked up the award too in 2016, alongside his brother Gary.

And the 2021 @CelticRossHotel West Cork Sports Stars of the Year are Olympic gold medallists Fintan McCarthy & Paul O'Donovan! pic.twitter.com/q8prvANOj8 — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) April 1, 2022

Also at the 2021 Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards, Mike ‘Haulie’ O’Neill was added to the Hall of Fame, Randal Óg’s junior footballers were named the West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year and rising Doheny AC athlete Maeve O’Neill picked up with West Cork Sports Star Junior Award.