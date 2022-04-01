Sport

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy crowned 2021 West Cork Sports Stars of the Year

April 1st, 2022 11:30 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan were crowned the 2021 West Cork Sports Stars of the Year on Friday night.

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

OLYMPIC gold medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were crowned the 2021 West Cork Sports Stars of the Year at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Friday night.

The Skibbereen rowers were simply irresistible last year as together, in the Irish men’s lightweight, they won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

This was Ireland’s first-ever Olympic rowing gold medal.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan with their Olympic gold medals.

 

Paul and Fintan also won European gold in 2021 to add to their 2019 World gold. Together, this dream team won every international race in the Irish double last year.

They were also crowned the Men’s Crew of the Year gong at the 2021 World Rowing Awards.

This is the second time Paul has won the West Cork Sports Star of the Year Award, having picked up the award too in 2016, alongside his brother Gary.

 

Also at the 2021 Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards, Mike ‘Haulie’ O’Neill was added to the Hall of Fame, Randal Óg’s junior footballers were named the West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year and rising Doheny AC athlete Maeve O’Neill picked up with West Cork Sports Star Junior Award.

