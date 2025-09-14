Nicola Tuthill qualifies for women's hammer throw final at World Athletics Championships

NICOLA Tuthill (UCD AC) enjoyed a breakthrough performance in the women’s hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The Kilbrittain woman has qualified for her first global final.

Nicola (21) threw a best of 70.70 metres to finish sixth in Qualification Group A, leaving her with a nervous two hour wait before her place in the top 12 was confirmed.

'I'm buzzing now, it was a really stressful couple of hours watching Group B waiting to find out but I’m delighted to have made it,' Nicola said afterwards.

The women's hammer throw final is on Monday at 1pm Irish time.

🗣️ “I’m buzzing now, it was a really stressful couple of hours watching Group B waiting to find out but I’m delighted to have made it.” Hear from Nicola Tuthill back at the team hotel after she made the final of the Women’s Hammer Throw at the World Athletics Championships 🙌… pic.twitter.com/888YodJ1eK — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) September 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Ballinascarthy's Laura Nicholson (Bandon AC) was in action in the women’s 1500m, finishing 13th in her heat in 4:14.12, failing to make the semi-final on her senior major championship debut.

'I’ve made a huge jump forward, but I’ve also been humbled a lot,' the West Cork woman said of her season. 'I’ve been making small progress over the last four years, but I’ve finally made this jump to qualify for these type of championships.'