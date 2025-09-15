Bantry Alzheimer’s Memory Walk

This year the memory walk falls on World Alzheimer’s Day, Sunday September 21st.

Thousands of feet will hit the ground for one powerful reason - to walk for memories, for awareness, and for a future without dementia.

Everyone is welcome to join and can meet on the green area near the SuperValu at 11am on Sunday September 21st.

The memory walk is supported by Aviva and Bantry is one of 38 locations across the country where those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and the families who stand by them, are remembered and honoured.

The walk is arranged because every step tells a story. A story of love, courage, and hope. With over 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland, and numbers expected to double by 2045, support has never been more vital.

The first memory walk in Bantry was held in 2024 and thanks to Anne O’Grady and the Transition Year students in Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, the Wycherley family, the dementia subcommittee of Age Friendly Bantry, the Alzheimer’s Society and the support of the local community, the event was a great success.

It is hoped to make this year’s walk even bigger and more meaningful.

All walkers are called on to step up and to help raise critical funds for local services. All funds raised at the event and online are returned to the local area.

The event will be a fun, family-friendly day led by local champion Josh Wycherley who brings energy, heart and community spirit.

Josh says: ‘I am really looking forward to this year’s Bantry Memory Walk which falls on September 21st which is World Alzheimer’s Day. I couldn’t make it last year as I had a match, but I was well represented by Jason and the rest of the family. People around the world will come together in support of those living with dementia and their loved ones and here in Bantry we will walk together.

The Memory Walk is a chance to share memories and create new ones together. We’ll be thinking about our granny, so grab your walking shoes, round up your friends and family, and be part of something truly special.’

Bantry will have a short walk along the Beicin led by the Transition Year students and a longer walk to the Westlodge Hotel led by Josh Wycherley.

Registration can be done online at enthuse.com or on the day before the walk.

For further information contact Kathryn on 087-9876390.