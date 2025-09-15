No Bandon casino but no clear plans for former pub

A FORMER gambling addict who now runs a recovery programme for gamblers has said news that a planned casino and arcade will not go ahead marked a great day for Bandon and its people.

Cork County Council granted Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd planning permission to change the use of the former Stables Bar at 1 Oliver Plunkett Street to a gaming and amusement arcade complex, despite numerous objections from locals and various groups.

More than 400 people attended a protest in the town on Tuesday September 2nd and speakers indicated that they would be appealing the decision to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Adrian Lenihan of Recovery Coach, who was against the proposal from the outset, said it was unbelievable when he and Sean O’Donovan of Bandon Connects were informed last Thursday that Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd were withdrawing their application.

‘I’m just delighted with this news and it was a great day for Bandon,’ said Adrian, who said he got a lead that Leeside’s director lives locally.

‘He rang me and said he was very upset and that the people of Bandon have spoken and that he wanted to pull out of the development,’ said Adrian.

Adrian added that the director is going to pay for their appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála. ‘Once this appeal goes in they he will then pull out of the development,’ he predicted.

Adrian added: ‘I want to thank everyone who got behind this campaign including Sean and local public representatives and all those who attended last week’s protest which drew a massive crowd.’

In a statement, Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd said it was never its intention to cause distress to the people of Bandon or the wider community. ‘The heartfelt views expressed in recent days have made it clear to us that the proposal does not reflect the wishes of the community. We did not expect such a strong reaction and we want to acknowledge this with respect and sincerity.’

The company said the decision had not been ‘taken lightly’ but it believes it is the right one for all concerned parties.

‘We are thankful for the guidance we have received and for the opportunity to bring this matter to a respectful conclusion.’

A large number of submissions were lodged objecting to the plans including one from the parents association of a nearby school which warned that young children passing by a casino ran the risk of ‘normalising’ gambling.

Cork County Council recently acquired a derelict building next door to the Leeside property via a compulsory purchase order but its plans for the building are unclear.

The future of the former Stables bar is also unclear at this point in time.