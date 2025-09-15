WEST CORK FARMING: Talking is therapy

A BALLINASCARTHY farmer who has had his own mental health challenges in the past has qualified as a counsellor and now helps others in the agri community who are facing their own struggles.

This article was featured in our West Cork Farming 2025 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

Dairy farmer Sean Crowley is involved with ‘Talking Over the Gate,’ a mental health support initiative specifically aimed at farmers and farming communities.

‘The name says a lot,’ said Sean. ‘It’s about creating a space where people can talk openly in a relaxed way, like you might do while leaning on a gate for a chat with a neighbour. We want to take the stigma and pressure out of counselling and instead make it feel like a natural extension of everyday rural life.’

He’s always had an interest in counselling and psychology.

‘And like a lot of people who go into the profession, I’ve had my own mental health struggles in the past, and I found real help through counselling. That experience stayed with me, and when the pandemic slowed things down, I finally had the time to explore it further.

‘So, I began training and eventually qualified as a counsellor. Now I work alongside my farming life, offering sessions both online and in person through the Bandon Family Resource Centre,’ said Sean.

The service is available through the Bandon Family Resource Centre and is primarily for farmers, farming families, and people living in rural communities.

‘However, the resource centre itself is open to everyone. If you’re struggling, we’ll do our best to match you with someone who understands. We also offer online sessions, so location isn’t a barrier, and this will hopefully make it easier in the height of calving or tillage seasons where it might not be viable to get into town,’ said Sean.

The ultimate ambition is to build a national network of counsellors who either come from farming backgrounds themselves or who genuinely understand the challenges farming brings.

‘We want farmers to be able to reach out and find someone who gets it, someone who understands what calving at 3am looks like, or what it means to go weeks without proper sleep.

‘We’re also actively looking to connect with other counsellors who’d like to get involved in this kind of work. If you’re a trained therapist with roots in farming or a passion for rural mental health, we’d love to hear from you,’ said Sean.

He stressed that it’s not necessary to be ‘in crisis’ to contact them. The idea is to prevent people from getting to that stage.

‘You might be struggling or feeling low, or just need a chat. Whether it’s stress, anxiety, burnout, grief, relationship worries, or just feeling a bit “off”, talking can make a big difference. We especially want to reach the people who think counselling “isn’t for them”, the ones who think it’s too formal, too serious, or too removed from rural life. Our whole approach is to strip away that formality and just have a real, human chat,’ said Sean.

‘Farming can be very isolating. You might go days without seeing another person properly. Add in the financial pressures, the long hours, the unpredictability of the Irish weather, livestock issues, policy changes, all the negative headlines blaming farmers for this and that. It all adds up.

‘There’s also a strong culture of stoicism in farming. That mindset of ‘just get on with it’ can be useful at times, but it can also make it hard for people to admit when they’re struggling. Even with all the tech we have now, many farmers are still quite socially cut off. Over time, that isolation can lead to real mental health challenges, especially if there’s no outlet for stress or emotions.’

To anyone wondering if counselling is for them, Sean urges them to ‘give it a go.’

‘There’s nothing to lose by talking. We’re not here to judge or diagnose, we’re just here to listen, support, and help you get through whatever you’re facing. This is just the beginning of ‘Talking Over the Gate’. We hope it grows into something that can make a difference across farming communities, one chat at a time.’

• Call 023-8829466/085-1710910.

Email [email protected] or [email protected] See bandonfrc.ie

Sean’s tips to maintain your mental health

Join a discussion group

It’s one of the best ways to break isolation. While the main focus is usually farming topics, the real benefit is the social aspect. You’re away from your own yard, see other farms, chat with other farmers, and realise you’re not the only one dealing with tough days. When you’re working alone every day, it’s easy to get stuck in your own head. Visiting others shows you that most people are fighting the same battles, you’re not on your own, even if it sometimes feels that way.

Get off the farm when you can

A change of scenery, even for an hour or two, can clear your head.

Watch your sleep and eating

It’s hard with early mornings and long days during the busy periods, but getting good rest and eating well really helps your resilience.

Find a hobby or interest outside farming.

It helps remind you that you’re more than your work and gives your mind a break.

Stay connected.

Whether it’s a neighbour, a friend, or a family member, make time to talk, even if it’s just a quick phone call or a chat while doing jobs.

