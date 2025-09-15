Sport

Glengarriff and Garnish to meet in Beara junior final

September 15th, 2025 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Glengarriff and Garnish to meet in Beara junior final Image

GLENGARRIFF and Garnish will meet in the Beara junior B football final on Sunday, September 21st in Castletownbere (2pm throw-in).

En route to the divisional final, Glengarriff have beaten both Adrigole (1-10 to 0-7) in the quarter-final, and Castletownbere (1-13 to 0-13) in the recent semi-final, while Garnish got the better of Urhan (3-15 to 0-8) in the other last-four tie.

Last weekend, Glengarriff, with the wind, built a half-time lead of 0-9 to 0-3 against Castletownbere in Adrigole. In the second half, Castletownbere came within a point of the winners, but a late Glengarriff goal proved decisive.

The Glengarriff team was: Finbarr McCarthy, Paul P O'Sullivan, Alan Dunne, Thomas O'Sullivan, Gavin O'Sullivan, Sean Power, Ciaran McElhinney, Philip Harrington, Darren Harrington, Callum McElhinney, Brian O'Connell O'Sullivan, Darragh O'Connell O'Sullivan, Gearoid O'Sullivan, Tadgh McCarthy, Stephen O'Sullivan. Subs, Shane Healy, Padraig Harrington, James Harrington, Shaun Clar O'Sullivan.

Meanwhile, second-half goals from Brian Terry O’Sullivan, Sean Terry O’Sullivan and Shane Moran fired Garnish to a 3-15 to 0-8 win against Urhan at Castletownbere. Garnish led 0-7 to 0-3 at the break.

