KILBRITTAIN’S Kate Wall scored 0-3 as St Finbarr’s defended their Munster senior club camogie title.

The city side made it two provincial titles in a row with a 2-13 to 2-9 victory over Waterford club Gailltír in the final.

For Wall, it was another big-game performance, 12 months on from scoring 2-4 against De La Salle in last year’s Munster final.

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Another West Cork connection saw sisters Meabh, Orlaith and Kate Cahalane all start, with Orlaith scoring 1-1. Their parents, Ailish Cleary and Cork football great Niall Cahalane, hail from Castlehaven.

Sorcha McCartan top scored for the Barrs with 0-6, while Ella Wigginton Barrett (1-1), Liz O’Donovan and Nicole Olden (0-1) were also on target.

It means the Barrs will face Galway champions Sarsfields in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday, November 29th (6.15pm) in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. The game will be preceded by the other All-Ireland semi-final (4.15pm), as Dicksboro (Kilkenny) or St Martin’s (Wexford) play Dunloy (Antrim).

The All-Ireland final is set for Sunday, December 13th in Croke Park.