Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Christopher O’Sullivan TD launched a new initiative earlier today to raise awareness of the Blue Dot waterbodies in West Cork.

Blue Dot waterbodies are high status objective waters, representing some of Ireland’s highest-quality rivers, lakes and streams. They support rich biodiversity and provide habitats for many rare and threatened species. Raising awareness of these special places, and encouraging people to engage in their protection, is vital to securing their future.

West Cork is remarkable for its quantity of Blue Dot waterbodies. In total, the area is home to 25 rivers and one coastal waterbody that are categorised as Blue Dots. The Blue Dots of West Cork campaign raises awareness of and encourages public engagement with the high status objective waterbodies in the West Cork Municipal District. Through sculpture, a documentary film, leaflets with general information on Blue Dots and tips for farmers in Blue Dot catchments, an illustrated map of the region’s Blue Dots, and a supporting social media campaign, this awareness campaign creates multiple ways for people to discover and engage with the Blue Dots of West Cork.

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At the campaign launch in Pooleen Wood in Glengarriff Minister O’Sullivan unveiled a sculpture called Kingfisher Diving by artist Don Cronin, commissioned by the River Basin Management Service's Blue Dot Catchments Programme. The artwork recognises the importance of healthy waters for the survival of wildlife such as kingfishers as well as the aquatic species living in Ireland's rivers, lakes, streams and other waterbodies.

Minister O'Sullivan said: "It is crucial that we celebrate our highest quality waters, particularly at a time when Ireland is facing significant water quality challenges. We must also inspire each other to protect and, where necessary, restore our Blue Dot waters to their high status. The fantastic sculpture by artist Don Cronin and the Blue Dots of West Cork film are timely reminders of both the pressures facing our waters and the community groups, farmers and many others taking positive action to improve the health of our rivers for the benefit of the people and wildlife who depend on them. Protecting our Blue Dot waters is a shared responsibility. Through collective action and local leadership, we can safeguard these precious waterways for future generations.”