BANDON’S John O’Mahony – son of Fianna Fáil Senator Margaret Murphy O’Mahony – has been re-elected as Munster organiser of Ógra Fianna Fáil, the youth wing of the Fianna Fáil party.

The 26-year-old was re-elected during the party’s recent National Youth Conference, which was held at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Speaking following his re-election he said he is delighted to have been re-elected as Munster Organiser of Ógra Fianna Fáil.

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“I would like to thank all those who have placed their confidence in me to deliver for Ógra members in Munster over the coming 18 months,” said John.

“Having been involved in politics from a young age, I know the importance of creating opportunities for young people to participate in politics. Working with our constituency and third-level branches, I hope to develop new opportunities for members by facilitating the continued growth and development of Ógra Fianna Fáil.”

John works for Corlann (formerly Brothers of Charity), where he cares for adults with intellectual disabilities. He became actively involved in politics at a young age, helping his mother Senator Margaret Murphy O’Mahony and many other candidates on campaign trails during local and general elections over the years. John is also a member of the Fianna Fáil Ard Chomhairle (National Executive), where he represents his constituency of Cork

South-West.

He was first elected Munster Organiser at the last Fianna Fáil National Youth Conference which was held in Roscommon last year.

Following his re-election in Maynooth, he will continue to fulfil the responsibilities of the role for another 18 months, which include facilitating the establishment of new Ógra units across Munster and helping to maintain and administer those already in existence.

During the two-day conference in Maynooth, 11 young people were elected alongside John to fulfil other roles on the Ógra Fianna Fáil Central Officer Board. Collectively, the Central Officer Board is responsible for the management of the organisation in areas such as policy development, campaigns and recruitment.