Could you make a difference at Access Credit Union?

Access Credit Union is inviting local people to step forward and join its Board of Directors as volunteers.

Vacancies are expected to arise in the coming months and over the next few years, creating a chance to help shape the future of an organisation that has been part of West Cork life for more than 60 years.

From Innishannon to the Mizen, Access Credit Union serves communities right across West Cork. Its members come from every background and stage of life, united by the benefits of belonging to a financial organisation that is rooted in the communities it serves.

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Being a Director is an opportunity to give something back. It involves contributing to the credit union’s strategic direction and its governance, as well as oversight of the credit union’s work. It is also an opportunity to develop new skills, gain valuable experience and meet people from across the community.

Chair of the Board, Adrienne Harrington, said: “Being a Director of Access Credit Union is a really rewarding experience. You play a part in an organisation that makes a genuine difference to people’s lives locally, while learning, growing your skills and working alongside a committed group of volunteers and staff. The role carries responsibility, but it also gives you a real opportunity to contribute to the community you are part of.”

You don’t need to be a financial expert or have been a company director. What counts is a willingness to learn, a genuine interest in the community and its people, the ability to work as part of a team, and a commitment to acting in the best interests of the credit union and its members.

Access Credit Union is particularly keen to hear from people working in finance, but experience from any field is welcome. A broad mix of skills, perspectives and backgrounds makes for a stronger Board.

The Board normally meets once a month, with some additional time needed to prepare. Full training and support are provided to help Directors build the knowledge and confidence they need.

If you’ve ever thought about getting more involved in your community, this is your chance to make a real contribution to an organisation that belongs to its members.

To find out more, email: [email protected] or call into one of our branches in Schull, Skibbereen or Bandon.

Access will arrange an informal, no-pressure conversation about the role and the opportunities ahead.