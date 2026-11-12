Sponsored

Blueprint Financial Planning: We firmly believe in giving back to our local community

November 12th, 2026 8:45 AM

Blueprint Financial Planning: We firmly believe in giving back to our local community Image

Share this article

Prefer Southern Star on Google

Sponsored by

Sponsored Logo

Based in Skibbereen but serving clients across all West Cork and nationwide, Blueprint Financial Planning is a client-focused, impartial and informed financial advisory company.

We were established to assist people to achieve their desired lifestyles through proper financial planning, hence our company mantra: Your Goals, Your Future, Your Plan.

We firmly believe in giving back to our local community

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2020 we've organised a Charity Golf Classic to support worthy causes in the Cork area.

To date we have helped raise over €47,000

2020 €8k for Cork Arc Cancer House, Bantry

2021 €6k for Skibbereen St Vincent De Paul

2022 €5k for Breakthrough Cancer

2023 €9.5k for West Cork Down Syndrome

2024 €6.5k for Autistic Classes for St Patrick's Boys NS

2025 €5.7k for Maeve O'Mahony Rehabilitation Fund

2026 €6.8k CoAction West Cork

John O'Driscoll is currently Chairman of Skibbereen Chamber of Commerce, a group of local volunteers focused on helping Skibbereen via initiatives designed to support the local economy and community (eg. Skibb's Got Talent, Skibboween, St Patrick's Day parade, Skibbereen Food Festival etc)

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended