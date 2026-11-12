Blueprint Financial Planning: We firmly believe in giving back to our local community

Based in Skibbereen but serving clients across all West Cork and nationwide, Blueprint Financial Planning is a client-focused, impartial and informed financial advisory company.
We were established to assist people to achieve their desired lifestyles through proper financial planning, hence our company mantra: Your Goals, Your Future, Your Plan.
We firmly believe in giving back to our local community
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Since 2020 we've organised a Charity Golf Classic to support worthy causes in the Cork area.
To date we have helped raise over €47,000
2020 €8k for Cork Arc Cancer House, Bantry
2021 €6k for Skibbereen St Vincent De Paul
2022 €5k for Breakthrough Cancer
2023 €9.5k for West Cork Down Syndrome
2024 €6.5k for Autistic Classes for St Patrick's Boys NS
2025 €5.7k for Maeve O'Mahony Rehabilitation Fund
2026 €6.8k CoAction West Cork