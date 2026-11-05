Blueprint Financial Planning: We've got you covered

Based in Skibbereen but serving clients across all West Cork and nationwide, Blueprint Financial Planning is a client-focused, impartial and informed financial advisory company.

We were established to assist people to achieve their desired lifestyles through proper financial planning, hence our company mantra: Your Goals, Your Future, Your Plan.

WE HELP OUR CLIENTS ANSWER IMPORTANT FINANCIAL QUESTIONS SUCH AS:

Is our money working for us and beating inflation?

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If an unexpected illness or death occurs what impact will that have on our household or next of kin?

Can I/we afford to meet the expected costs of further education for our children?

Can I/we afford to retire?

Is there a succession plan in place for the family business?

Our Financial Advice Services

Pension Advice: Corporate, Private, Public Sector

Investment Advice: For Business, Individuals and Charities

Protection Advice: Life Assurance, Serious Illness Cover and Income Protection

Wealth Management: Inheritance, Business Sale, Lotto Win

Financial Planning: Cash Flow Planning via CashCalc financial planning software

Our business growth

Since we launched Blueprint Financial Planning in 2018 we've grown our business and now advise on over €50 million in funds under management.

Award winning

Miriam O'Callaghan presenting John O'Driscoll with the 'Financial Services Firm of the Year 2025' trophy at the Cork Business Awards. We're proud of our commitment to excellence, transparency and integrity.

Get in touch today for a no-obligation chat

T: 085 112 6454

E: [email protected]

Address: Office 4, 12 North Street, Skibbereen, Co. Cork

Website: blueprintfp.ie