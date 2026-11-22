Cork County Council is encouraging any businesses in Bantry affected by last night's flooding to make contact with the Council to receive information on financial assistance available through the Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme (EHFS) which is administered by the Irish Red Cross on behalf of the Government.

Over 20 businesses were flooded following torrential rain and despite several putting down flood barriers the flood waters came up through floors, walls and toilets. Wildflour, which only opened its premises on New Street last month were flooded following the torrential rain.

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The Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) convened at 1pm today to assess the impacts of a flooding event overnight.

"Due to intense rainfall overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning, coinciding with a period of high tide, a number of properties were affected by flooding at The Square, New Street, Main Street and Barrack Street," said a Council spokesperson.

"In advance of the status yellow rain warning issued by Met Éireann, Cork County Council crews were placed on flood watch. Pumps and sandbags were deployed, and the local business organisation was contacted to ensure businesses were aware of the potential impacts before the warning came into effect."

The spokesperson added that Council crews, working alongside Cork County Fire Service, remained on site throughout the night to monitor conditions and respond as required.

"A clean-up operation commenced this morning, with Council staff continuing to assist affected areas and assess the impact of the flooding.The Council will continue to monitor conditions and urges members of the public to exercise caution, particularly in areas affected by surface water and flooding."

The Cork County Council's Emergency Out of Hours Service number is (021) 480 0048