McCarthy Insurance Group - Your local broker in West Cork

We are proud of our founder Charlie McCarthy's roots in Lyre, Clonakilty.

Since 1952, when he started the business, we've grown to become one of Ireland's largest insurance brokers with 16 branches, 15 in Munster and 1 in Dublin.

We are especially proud to serve all West Cork with our local branches right across the region.

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See map above for your nearest office.

We look after customers from Beara to Cork City and everywhere in between.

Protecting families & businesses for generations.

Services

PERSONAL

Car & Van insurance

Home insurance

Health insurance

Marine/boat insurance

High net worth insurance

BUSINESS/FARMING

Providing your business with comprehensive insurance solutions for over 70 years

Extensive business insurance product offering

Services and products designed for farmers and farm families

Our team of farm experts own and operate farms themselves

Custom farm insurance built to protect any size or type of farm

FINANCIAL PLANNING

Pension planning

Inheritance tax planning

Income protection plans

Life insurance with serious illness cover

Company Pension Schemes

Key Person and Shareholder Protection Schemes

Personal and Corporate Investments

What makes McCarthy Insurance Group different

A commitment to service excellence: When you need advice, help or need to make a claim we're available on the phone or in person.

Local knowledge: Through our local staff and branch network we understand what's important to people and businesses in West Cork when insuring and protecting the important things in their lives.

It's personal to us: We've looked after the insurance needs of generations of West Cork families and business owners/operators who continue to place their trust in us for years.

Local service, National scale: As one of Ireland's largest insurance brokers we represent over 100 different insurers which means we can find the best insurance products and pricing for you, your family or your business.

We listen: Understanding clients' requirements and expectations and developing strong relationships with our customers is at the heart of what we do.

100% Irish owned operated: We're proud to be part of the Guaranteed Irish scheme.

Meet some of our specialist team members

Today we have 200 experienced and friendly staff working across our branches ready to look after all your insurance needs.

We also have team members who specialise in certain, specific areas of insurance:

Some of our satisfied customers

"McCarthy Insurance Group have a dedicated local team, providing excellent service and great savings for our business. We consistently receive outstanding service, specifically from Jonathan. His exceptionally fast response times and professional support take the hassle out of managing our coverage. If you want top-tier professional service and peace of mind, this is the place to go!" — Denis O'Driscoll, Owner, Spice of Life, Dunmanway

"The Celtic Ross Hotel has been delighted to use the services of McCarthy Insurance Group in Skibbereen for the past number of years. It's great to have the personal service from Jonathan Hunt and the local connection, who secured great savings on one of our biggest bills when he brought the first proposal back in 2022 and has continued to deliver since that time. We look forward to an ongoing, mutually beneficial relationship" — Ger Carroll, Financial Controller, Celtic Ross Hotel

"Highest of praise for Marie in the Bantry office. She informs, advocates and has great patience. I am happy to refer Mc Carthy's Insurance due to her diligence and care. She referred me on for health insurance also. Happy with the products as indeed with how calls are managed too in Bantry. Thank you all." — Katie De Bhaldraithe, Trustpilot, Aug 2026

Supporting our customers and West Cork's community

McCarthy Insurance Group proudly supports local initiatives, events and sports clubs in communities across West Cork.

Our involvement in these activities is fundamental to who we are as a company. From backing community sports teams to supporting local events and charities, our goal is to contribute positively to the areas we serve.

We look forward to serving both our existing and new customers. Our knowledgeable and friendly team are ready to provide you with personalised insurance advice and support tailored to your unique needs.

Call your nearest branch:

Bantry: 027 52233

Dunmanway: 023 8845185

Skibbereen: 028 21272

Macroom: 026 41244

Charles McCarthy Insurances Ltd. t/a McCarthy Insurance Group, McCarthy Financial Services is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Registered in Ireland no. 357858.

Registered office: Anderson Centre, O'Neill Crowley Quay, Fermoy, Co. Cork, Ireland.

Please note that telephone calls may be recorded for regulatory, quality, training and verification purposes.