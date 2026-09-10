Bank of Ireland's Enviroflex loans can be used to support cashflow

JOHN Fitzgerald, Bank of Ireland's Agricultural Development Manager based in Munster, explains how an Enviroflex loan can help farmers with cashflow concerns in 2026.

Acknowledging the cashflow pressure on farms due to the current extended spell of dry weather coupled with lower milk prices this year, Bank of Ireland stands ready to support farmers who may be concerned about current or future cashflows on farm.

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Enviroflex loans are a key part of Bank of Ireland's range of Agri supports, and are available to all Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh & Lisavaird Co-op milk suppliers who are part of a co-op sustainability scheme. Recognising financial sustainability, a key feature of Enviroflex is that it can be used to provide cashflow support during periods of low milk prices.

How Enviroflex supports farm cashflow

Over the past couple of years, thanks to solid profitability and strong cashflows, many dairy farmers have been investing on their farms using their own funds to purchase machinery, build sheds, add additional slurry storage or new silage pits. Bank of Ireland recognises that the lifespan of these investments can range over a year in length, and are often suited to financing over longer terms.

Where farmers are experiencing, or are expecting cashflow tightness during 2026 as a result of investing their own funds on the farm over the past 3 years (since January 2023), they can apply to Bank of Ireland for an Enviroflex loan.

The current* Enviroflex rate is 5.07% (variable), with a minimum loan amount of €10,000. The loan term is up to 7 years if the loan is unsecured. Bank of Ireland also offers unsecured loans up to €120,000. For loans over €120,000 or where security is required, a term of up to 15 years is available. Standard Bank of Ireland lending terms and conditions apply.

For further information contact your Co-op Representative or your dedicated Bank of Ireland adviser, apply online at: Enviroflex - Bank of Ireland Business Banking or enquire at your local Bank of Ireland branch.

*= Rate correct as of 13/08/2026