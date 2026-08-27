Why West Cork homeowners have trusted House of McGregor for four generations

House of McGregor is a fourth-generation, family-run furniture and bedding store.

We were established in 1927 by Sean Jennings on Grand Parade, Cork before moving to Macroom and then to Lissarda in 2006, where we opened our 12,000-square-foot showroom with ample parking.

Today, Donal and Peter Jennings own and run the business and are celebrating 99 years in business, and Donal brings nearly 50 years of experience to our customers.

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Additionally, Jennings McGregor Flooring offer a wide range of flooring solutions and Homeglow Interiors offer solutions for Curtains, Blinds and Shutters and operate on site next to House of McGregor.

So, whatever you need to make your home comfortable and beautiful, we can help.

We look forward to serving you soon.

Some of our satisfied customers

A & G Delaney 'As always, the product selection, and great staff make McGregor's our first choice. Always a beautiful shop to stroll around and look at amazing lamps etc. Can't recommend them highly enough'

S Varley 'Just bought an island for my kitchen from the House of McGregor. It's perfect and the service from this company is exemplary. I would definitely recommend'

L Stack 'Donal was incredible to deal with when purchasing our new sofa and accent chair. The quality of the furniture speaks for itself and the prices were very competitive compared with other retailers.'

Spread your payments

To make shopping easier, you can pay deposits, installments or choose a finance plan with Humm who offer 2 month to 36 month payment plans.

Delivery

We deliver across West Cork, County Cork and Cork City.

We’re looking forward to helping you soon