Craft & Co. Clonakilty: Autumn's just beginning...

Thank you Clonakilty for an amazing summer!

Thank you to everyone who came through our doors over the summer, we had another absolute ball! Lots of fun, events, parties and long, sunny nights.

A special thank you to all our regulars, our wine ladies, quiz-goers and craft beer drinkers.

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You really are a brilliant, eclectic and eccentric mix, and we wouldn't have it any other way!

As we head into the autumn and winter months, we're driving on with our big nights, live music, quiz nights and plenty more fun events.

And if you haven't tried our new cocktail menu yet, here's your excuse...

For the month of October, use the codeword #HolyCow and when you buy one of our new cocktails, we'll give you another one FREE!*

Holy Cow... they are good!*

Cocktails Holy Cow... they are good!

JERSEY

Golden, smooth and naturally rich, just like the Jersey breed.

Gin

Pineapple

Lime

Lemon

Verbena

HIGHLAND

Bold, rugged and full of character, with a fiery ginger kick.

Vodka

Blood Orange

Ginger Beer

Lime

Bitters

FRIESIAN

Named for it's familiarity and crowned with a blueberry foam.

Tequila

Grapefruit Soda

Blueberry

Lime

BELGIAN BLUE

Powerful, rich and indulgent, inspired by one of the world's most muscular breeds.

Licor 43

Tequila

Espresso

Orange

Just fancy a classic? Ask your bar tender for options all €12 Available until 10pm

DRINK RESPONSIBLY

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