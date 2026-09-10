Mc & S Agri Sales new Bandon premises opening on 12th of September

Mc & S Agri Sales is continuing to grow its presence across Cork, with the official opening of its new premises in Bandon on the 12th of September.

As an established New Holland agricultural machinery dealership, Mc & S provides customers with a comprehensive range of tractors, agricultural machinery, parts and aftersales support, backed by a knowledgeable team with a strong understanding of the farming community.

The opening of Bandon has strengthened Mc & S's in West Cork while also allowing the business to expand its coverage into East Cork.

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With a continued focus on customer service and local support, the team is committed to being there for farmers throughout every stage of the season.

The dealership has also recently expanded its machinery offering through its appointment as a BEDNAR dealer in Ireland, giving customers access to an even wider range of innovative agricultural equipment.

The new Bandon premises will officially open its doors on Saturday, September 12th, with an Open Day running from 10am to 7pm.

Farmers, customers and members of the local community are invited to come along, meet the team and see the new premises.

See the range of the latest machinery, get expert advice, enjoy exclusive offers, food and many prizes!

For Mc & S, the move represents more than simply a new location, it is an investment in the future of the business and in providing farmers across Cork with a reliable, local source of agricultural machinery, parts and support.

Contact information can be found here.